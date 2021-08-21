Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl last seen in St. Augustine

Police searching for missing teen last seen in northern Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen in northern Florida.

An Amber Alert was issued for 17-year-old Autumn Turner.

Investigators believe she may be with Jacob Flournoy, a 27-year-old man.

The two are from Tennessee, police said.

Turner is described as a White female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5-foot-7 and 130 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants and carrying a light colored backpack. She has a tattoo of three butterflies on her ankle.

It is not clear where they currently are or what direction they were heading.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463.