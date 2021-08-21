Woman arrested after human trafficking probe leads to massage parlor, BSO says

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A woman who was reportedly working as a masseuse at a Deerfield Beach massage parlor was arrested after investigators charged her with crimes related to human trafficking.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, Shujuan Kolson, 56, of Deerfield Beach, was taken into custody on Tuesday at Yu Wen Inc. (Oriental Massage) at 186 North Federal Highway.

In June, BSO investigators said they conducted an inspection at the massage parlor and determined that Kolson was “unlawfully practicing healthcare without a license” at the business. A follow up by several law enforcement agencies, both local and federal, also determined that Kolson, as they said in their report was “in violation of an active federal probation for charges related to bringing in and harboring aliens.”

The arrest was part of a statewide investigation focusing on reducing human trafficking throughout Florida called Operation Breaking Chains.

Ad

BSO is urging anyone who suspects human trafficking is happening in their community to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or call BSO at (954) 764-4357.