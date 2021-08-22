Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Homicide investigation ongoing after 2 people found dead in vehicle at Gwen Cherry Park

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
Police investigating after two dead bodies were found inside a vehicle at Gwen Cherry Park in Miami-Dade County.
Police investigating after two dead bodies were found inside a vehicle at Gwen Cherry Park in Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are conducting a death investigation at a public Miami-Dade County park.

Authorities said the Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau was called in regarding a possible deceased body in a car.

Upon arrival at Gwen Cherry Park, located at 7090 Northwest 22nd Avenue, officers discovered what appeared to be two people deceased inside a vehicle.

The investigation was still active Sunday morning as several officers were observed at the scene.

The identities of the deceased persons have yet to be released by authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

