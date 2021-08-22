Peeping Tom caught on camera in Volusia County

Peeping Tom caught in the act, arrested in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A creeping suspect was arrested after being literally caught with his pants down.

Deputies in Volusia County captured the arrest of 37-year-old Javier Orozco Gutierrez on body cameras Saturday evening.

According to authorities, deputies had been monitoring the area all week after receiving reports of a man exposing himself to a woman.

While surveilling the home, deputies said they caught Gutierrez in the act, with his pants down outside the victim’s home.

After a short chase, he was taken into custody.

Police said Gutierrez told deputies he was out to get some exercise.

He is facing multiple charges, including exposure, voyeurism, stalking and loitering or prowling, and remains in jail on a $33,000 bond.