At least 1 killed in fiery crash on ramp to Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left at least one person dead Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred on the northbound State Road 7 ramp to the westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 6 a.m. as one of the vehicles which caught fire was below the overpass, while another vehicle that appeared to be involved in the collision remained on the overpass.

Local 10 News received reports that one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way on the ramp when the crash occurred, but authorities have not yet confirmed that.

The flyover is currently blocked as authorities investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash and work to clear the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts sent to your email.