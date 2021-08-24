Family desperate for answers after homeless man brutally murdered in Fort Lauderdale

Family members want answers following brutal murder of homeless man

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A homeless man was murdered in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week.

His family is sharing the man’s story as they are frantic to find his killer.

While the victim, Jimmy Hutto, was homeless, he still saw his family often.

“The way he had to go was senseless,” said Bobby Hutto, the victim’s brother. “That was senseless.”

Family members are unable to understand why anyone would want to hurt Hutto, let alone murder him while he slept.

“He was always right there to help, always wanted to help,” said Randy Hutto Jr., the victim’s nephew. “He just a great person, he didn’t deserve what happened to him at all.”

On Monday morning, Fort Lauderdale police were called about a murder in a shopping center at the intersection of Davie Boulevard and State Road 7.

Upon arrival, officers found the 57-year-old dead with multiple stab wounds.

His family told Local 10 News Hutto was homeless, but not because he was alone or with nowhere to go.

“He wasn’t a homeless man who had no family that didn’t care about him,” said Brittney Hutto, the victim’s niece. “Everybody loved him.

Added Randy Hutto Jr.: “This is where he chose to be. This is the life he wanted to live and there wasn’t none of us who could change it.”

Police are investigating the case and the family is keeping close tabs, hoping the killers will be brought to justice.

“From the bottom of my heart, I hope whoever did it comes forward and lets the police know who it was,” said Bobby Hutto, the victim’s brother. “Justice has got to be served.”

Jimmy Hutto leaves behind three children, six grandchildren and several siblings, nieces, and nephews.

The family told Local 10 they will be holding a funeral for Hutto in his hometown of Frostproof, Florida on Saturday.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral expenses, and that page can be visited by clicking here.

Anyone with information on his murder is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.