Several men detained in Key Biscayne as officials investigate reports of migrants ashore

Authorities take several suspected migrants into custody in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after taking several men into custody in Miami-Dade County.

Officials received a call around 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding possible migrants who had illegally come ashore in Key Biscayne, in the area of Crandon Park.

U.S. Border Patrol and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were among the responding agencies.

Local 10 News spotted three of the men that officers had tracked down and detained on the median of Crandon Boulevard.

Authorities speak with detainees after receiving a call about migrants illegally coming ashore in Key Biscayne. (WPLG)

Witnesses pointed agents in the direction of two other men running away inside the golf course at Crandon Park.

Sky 10 captured police on the water, inspecting a boat near the shore.

Authorities have yet to release any information on the men being detained or the boat that was being examined.