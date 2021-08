Package of cocaine discovered on sand in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents seized a whopping 67 pounds of cocaine that washed ashore in Boca Raton, authorities confirmed Wednesday morning.

According to agents, the package of cocaine was discovered by a beachgoer, who contacted local authorities.

Agents said the drugs are worth an estimated $1 million.

No other details about the drugs were immediately known.