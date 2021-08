Kite surfer in critical condition after slamming into wall of home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A kite surfer was rushed to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning after crashing into the wall of a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast 27th Street and North Ocean Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the man launched from the beach and slammed into the north side of the home.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

No other details were immediately released.