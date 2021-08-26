DNA leads to man’s arrest nearly 4 years after vehicle burglary

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – DNA evidence led to the arrest Wednesday of a 22-year-old man in connection with a 2017 vehicle burglary in which thousands of dollars were stolen.

The incident occurred on Nov. 14, 2017, in the 200 block of East Carroll Street in Islamorada.

Eric St. Clair Howard, of Florida City, was arrested Wednesday on three warrants for burglary, grand theft and violation of probation.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Howard smashed the window of a locked 2004 Kia Sorento and stole $2,700 in cash that was inside an envelope tucked between the driver’s seat and center console.

Authorities say a small amount of dried blood was left on the SUV door.

Samples of the blood were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab, which confirmed in March 2018 that the blood came from Howard.

Warrants were issued for Howard’s arrest, but he wasn’t found until this week.