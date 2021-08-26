Hollywood Police seek help from community after hit-and-run leaves victim with ‘severe’ injuries

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An early morning hit-and-run in Hollywood has left a victim who was riding a scooter with leg injuries that police are describing as “severe.”

According to Hollywood Police, officers with the Hollywood Police Department were called out to a hit-and-run that took place on Tuesday at 5601 Johnson Street at around 5:53 a.m.

Surveillance footage from a local Citgo gas station reveals that the subject was driving a white Jeep that was traveling east on Johnson Street moments before the incident.

Suddenly, when the subject attempted to make a turn, they collided with a woman on a scooter who was traveling west on Johnson Street.

The victim, who is described as a woman, has severe leg injuries due to the incident.

The driver of the white Jeep then pulled into the Citgo gas station before driving off northbound on North 56th Avenue.

The suspected vehicle is believed to be a 2006-2016, white Jeep Compass with unknown tags.

Police say the front left bumper of the Jeep has damage to it.

Now, detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this suspect, or this vehicle, to please call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 764-4357 or at (954) 967-4567.

Tipsters can also e-mail or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.