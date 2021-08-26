Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to school in Miramar

Teen claimed he brought gun to school for ‘protection,’ authorities say

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Education, Broward County, Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at Miramar High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after bringing a weapon on campus, authorities said.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues confirmed that the officers detained the teen at the school located at 3601 SW 89th Ave. after he was found with a gun.

She said the student did not make any threats and claimed he brought the gun on campus for “protection.”

No other details were immediately released.

