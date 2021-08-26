Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to school in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at Miramar High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after bringing a weapon on campus, authorities said.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues confirmed that the officers detained the teen at the school located at 3601 SW 89th Ave. after he was found with a gun.

She said the student did not make any threats and claimed he brought the gun on campus for “protection.”

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

