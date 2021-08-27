Miami-Dade police search for homicide suspect, girlfriend after fatal shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who they said fatally shot another man last month in southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities say they also want to speak with the suspect’s girlfriend.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. July 25 at the Hidden Grove Apartments at 13822 SW 270th St.

According to police, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Demetrius Harris, 27, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported Harris to a local hospital, where he later died.

Demetrius Harris. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Police said detectives determined that the victim had been arguing with a woman, identified as 19-year-old Maxine McCord, and her family members in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

Police said McCord’s boyfriend, Joshua Ismael Campos, also 19, came out of his apartment and shot Harris.

He then fled the scene with McCord, leaving their 1-year-old child with relatives, authorities said.

Campos is wanted by police on a second-degree murder charge.

McCord is wanted for questioning and detectives believe she is with her boyfriend.

“Investigators do not know if Ms. McCord is being held against her will,” a press release from the police department stated.

Authorities said Campos “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.