Boy evacuated from Afghanistan is newly adopted son of South Florida couple

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One of the people who evacuated from Afghanistan is the newly adopted son of a South Florida professor.

The boy landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday.

The 10-year-old boy, Noman, is finally in the United States after what his father described as a five-year-long adoption journey. On top of that, the past ten days have been a journey of their own.

Noman evacuated Afghanistan to Qatar. From there, he went to Germany before connecting too South Florida from Washington D.C.

“Finally, he was able to get off and I was able to hug my son for the first time in two years,” said Dr. Bahaudin Mujtaba from Nova Southeastern University. “We’re happy that he’s home and that he could start his schooling and his life here in the United States.”

Dr. Mujtaba said his son will spend the day getting to know his mother, who he had only spoke to on WhatsApp up until this point.