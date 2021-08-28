FDLE issues Amber Alert for 2-year-old children from Panama City

Authorities are searching for 2-year-old children Teddy Jones Jr. and Shantese Jones, who may be in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – A Florida Amber Alert was issued early Saturday afternoon for two toddlers missing from Bay County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 2-year-old children Teddy Jones Jr. and Shantese Jones were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Everitt Avenue in Panama City.

FDLE believes the children may be in the company of Teddy Jones, 34, who has a large tattoo on his left forearm and may be traveling in a black Honda Accord with Florida tag number QKTU58. The back passenger window of the vehicle has three or four strips of duct tape at the top, authorities said.

Authorities say Teddy is a Black male with black curly hair and black eyes, 2-foot-8 and 37 lbs., and Shantese is a Black female with black curly hair and black eyes, 2-foot-8 and 30 lbs. Both were last seen wearing a t-shirt and diaper.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112, or call 911.