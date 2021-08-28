Master Minds Academy hosts memorial for 2-year-old boy who drowned in Broward

Family holds memorial in honor of 2-year-old boy who drowned in Broward

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two-year-old Cormel Bullock’s family and friends met outside of his preschool, Master Minds Academy, on Friday in North Lauderdale for a tribute.

Tracy McFadden, a teacher at Master Minds Academy, said they wanted to comfort Cormel’s family and show how much they loved having him in class.

Deborah Titus was caring for Cormel, who was her beloved first grandson, when he ran out of her house in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video shows him trying to play with ducks when he fell on Tuesday night. By the time, Cormel was pulled out of the water he was in cardiac arrest. A Broward Health Medical Center doctor pronounced him dead.

McFadden described Cormel as “rambunctious.” She also said her son was Cormel’s classmate and the tragedy could have happened to anyone.