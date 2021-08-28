Military veteran hospitalized following violent outburst at Miami airport

Military veteran arrested, taken to treatment center after violent tirade at airport

MIAMI – Authorities took a man into custody at Miami International Airport after a violent attack on several airport employees.

Police later said that man was a military veteran who was going into some form of crisis. After being taken into custody, Miami-Dade police said the man was brought to a treatment center for evaluation.

The incident was captured by several people on their cell phones. It happened Friday night at Miami International Airport.

The man could be seen in the video trying to enter an American Airlines gate in Terminal D.

In one video, the man is seen picking up a security post and swinging it at bystanders, including airport staff.

Witnesses told Local 10 News they believe the man was intoxicated.

A Local 10 viewer said just before this confrontation, the man entered the women’s restroom near gate D23 and got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. The viewer said the man was then denied boarding on the flight due to his aggressive and possibly Intoxicated behavior.

Photos obtained by Local 10 News show what witnesses said is the man on a medical stretcher outside the airport, surrounded by officers.

While the incident took place in Terminal D, authorities said they took the man into custody near the baggage claim.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA has received approximately 3,889 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, but the majority of those have been mask violations.

If you or someone you know is a military veteran in distress, resources are available at www.ptsd.va.gov.