Police searching for mentally unstable woman after finding dead body in Pembroke Pines home

Police in Pembroke Pines searching for woman after finding dead body

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities in Pembroke Pines are investigating what they called a suspicious death.

According to police, the victim was determined to be deceased after officers arrived to a residence on Northwest 106th Street between Pines Boulevard and Johnson Street.

Police said they are searching for a potentially mentally unstable, endangered missing 57-year-old woman named Michelle Gibb.

Authorities believe the crime is an isolated incident and it is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Police said Gibb, who may be armed, was temporarily residing at the Pembroke Pines home but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen Gibb is asked to call 911, Pembroke Pines police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.