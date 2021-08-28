South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recognizes Louis Aguirre for environmental reporting

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recognized Local 10 News Anchor Louis Aguirre’s environmental reporting with the “Good To Green Sustainability Award” during a ceremony on Friday in Coral Gables.

Aguirre’s “Don’t Trash Our Treasure” series has focused on Biscayne Bay and has included the perspective of researchers, activists, public officials, and residents.

Aguirre credited his father, Louis Juan Aguirre, an engineer, for teaching him about the importance of conserving the natural landscapes that are essential for clean water, healthy ecosystems and vibrant communities.