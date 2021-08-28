SWAT situation at Pembroke Pines hotel due to barricaded subject

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities swarmed a Broward County hotel Saturday afternoon but did not give much information as to why.

Police officers and SWAT teams responded to the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 1650 Southwest 145th Avenue in Pembroke Pines.

Authorities said there was a barricaded subject inside the hotel.

Police arrived at approximately 2 p.m. and cleared the scene just before 6 p.m.

Police said they will hold a briefing at some point Saturday evening and provide further insight into the incident.