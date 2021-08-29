Boaters help rescue man on makeshift raft who said he came from Cuba

Boaters helped rescue a man on a raft off the coast of Miami.

MIAMI – A man was rescued from the ocean waters off the coast of Miami.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue team was notified by a boater that there was a man on a makeshift raft that needed help.

That man reportedly told rescues that he and three others left Cuba 10 days ago.

He told them the other men died on the journey, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said the man was in rough shape. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities praised the boaters for helping and contacting the Coast Guard immediately.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were also notified.