Police: 3 people shot next to food truck outside West Park gentleman’s club

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Crime, West Park
Investigation ongoing after triple shooting in West Park
WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that happened in southern Broward County.

Deputies surrounded a food truck in West Park early Sunday morning after a shooting sent three people to the hospital, including a minor.

According to detectives, it all started around 1 a.m. outside of the Hachi Bachi Soul Food truck, which was parked off Hallandale Beach Boulevard, directly across the street from The Playhouse Gentleman’s Club.

That’s where officers found three people who had been shot; two men and a victim said to be under the age of 18.

A woman told Local 10 News that her 20-year-old son was shot while waiting for food. Another man said his 31-year-old brother was shot as well.

They said both victims were taken to various hospitals for surgery.

Deputies describing their injuries, and the injuries to the juvenile, as non-life threatening.

An investigation remains ongoing as detectives try to establish a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

About the Author:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

