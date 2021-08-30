Authorities investigating deadly police-involved shooting in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Several police vehicles were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Miami-Dade County late Monday afternoon.

It happened in a quiet residential neighborhood in Miami Shores, near the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and 1st Avenue.

Officers were focusing on one particular home.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering a body outside the front of the home, near the street.

Police-involved shooting in Miami Shores. (WPLG)

Both Miami Shores police and the Miami-Dade Police Department were working the scene.

A neighbor who lives on Northwest 95th Street told Local 10 News he heard what sounded like rapid gunfire.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard when it comes to police-involved shootings.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

