Family of beloved Broward teacher wants pop-up vaccination site at her memorial service

Loved ones of Katina Jones are hoping to get more people vaccinated.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The family of a South Florida teacher who died from COVID-19 complications is trying to get a pop-up vaccination site at her memorial.

Beloved teacher Katina Jones was not vaccinated.

“if we can use my sister Katina Jones as the caveat to that and push that narrative throughout the community, I think her death will not be in vain,” said Corey Jones, the victim’s brother.

That’s why the family has discussed having a pop-up vaccination site at her service.

The longtime Broward County teacher is one of many that have died from COVID-19.

Family, friends remember Broward teacher who died after contracting COVID-19

Local leaders came together on Monday to discuss, and much of the conversation shifted to masks in schools.

Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood said the board is preparing for an appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis following a Florida judge’s ruling to block the governors ban on mask mandates.

“We know that we are going to end up in court over this issue,” said Dr. Osgood.

This comes as over 300 staff members and 4,000 students in the Broward County public school system are in quarantine.

“It is not just a religious obligation, it is a moral obligation,” said SOMEONE.

Concerned clergymen from various walks of faith led Monday’s This Faith in Florida conversation.