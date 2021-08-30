Woman accused of leaving toddler alone inside parked SUV at Bayfront Park

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 22-year-old woman early Monday morning who they said left her 15-month-old son inside a car that was parked outside the amphitheater at Bayfront Park.

According to her arrest report, Maryuri Mabel Molina-Corea, of Harvey, Louisiana, was taken into custody just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said bystanders alerted Bayfront security that a baby was crying inside a locked vehicle.

Officers responded to the area and found the toddler inside a dark blue, Toyota Sequoia that had its windows slightly open.

According to the arrest report, Molina-Corea approached officers and identified herself as the boy’s mother.

Police said the boy was sweating profusely. He was taken to Holtz Children’s Hospital for observation.

Molina-Corea was arrested on charges of child abandonment and child neglect without great bodily harm. She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Police did not immediately confirm whether the child was taken into custody by the state or is now in the care of relatives.