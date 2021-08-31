Police: 3 officers injured, 2 suspects in custody following shooting in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting in Coconut Creek in which several officers were injured.

It happened on the 4400 block of Hillsboro Boulevard at approximately 8:24 p.m.

According to Coconut Creek police, three officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment as a result of the shooting.

Coconut Creek police-involved shooting. (Coconut Creek Police Department)

A police canine was also injured and brought to an animal hospital.

Police said all officer injures appear to non-life threatening.

According to police, the incident involved a stolen vehicle, but no other information on what led up to the shooting was provided.

Authorities said two people were taken into custody, but did not say if they were injured or arrested.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.