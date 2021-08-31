South Florida authorities link serial killer to 3 women’s deaths

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office and City of Miami Police Department announced Tuesday that they have linked a serial killer to the killings of three young women in South Florida decades after the women were killed.

The body of Kimberly Dietz-Livesey was the first to be discovered on June 22, 2000. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said her body had been placed inside a suitcase that was found along a roadway in Cooper City.

Weeks later, on Aug. 9, 2000, the body of Sia Demas was found stuffed inside a duffel bag along a road in Dania Beach.

Authorities said the serial killer, identified as Roberto Wagner-Fernandes, who lived in Miami but was a Brazilian citizen, also killed Jessica Good, whose body was found floating in Biscayne Bay on Aug. 30, 2001.

Police said she had been stabbed repeatedly in the chest.

According to detectives, the three cases shared similar fact patterns and a major break came in 2011 when DNA from the national database linked Fernandes to all three murders.

But authorities say Fernandes fled to Brazil days after Good’s murder on Sept. 1, 2001.

Following the local homicides, police said Fernandes had been arrested for the killing of his wife but he was acquitted.

Her family, however, allegedly paid to have him killed, leading Fernandes to flee from Brazil to Paraguay.

Fernandes was killed on his way to Paraguay when the plane he was on crashed in 2005, authorities said.

Police said they had Fernandes’ body exhumed to ensure that he didn’t fake his own death. They said DNA from the body confirmed that it was that of Fernandes.