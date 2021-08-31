U.S. agents detain 13 Cuban migrants after surviving voyage in ‘rustic vessel’

CBP agents released this picture of a vessel carrying 13 Cubans who arrived at Key West on Tuesday morning.

KEY WEST, Fla. – Cubans are continuing to risk their lives on poorly made boats.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detained 13 Cuban migrants on Tuesday morning near Key West.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin, the migrants were part of a “smuggling event” and agents detained them after they made landfall in a “rustic vessel.”

The “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy, established in 1995 and ended in 2017, used to grant Cubans who made landfall on U.S. soil the right to identification, government aid, and a track to U.S. citizenship.

The former U.S. policy was established decades after Congress passed the Cuban Adjustment Act, which allowed Cubans to obtain legal residency after two years in 1966 and later after just one year.

The policies were in response to the Cuban diaspora, which began after Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution and as he started to seize and nationalize property to implement a Communist regime.