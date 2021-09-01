Partly Cloudy icon
81º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Large police presence floods Miami-Dade neighborhood

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
Heavy police presence gathers at active NW Miami-Dade scene
Heavy police presence gathers at active NW Miami-Dade scene

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A heavy police presence gathered late Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of NW 108th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade in response to what Local 10 News has learned is a domestic incident.

A SWAT team and fire rescue are among the units that have responded to the active scene.

Neighbors said there have been previous calls to the home where authorities have responded, but officials have not released further details.

Parts of the road have been blocked, preventing traffic from passing through.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram