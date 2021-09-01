Large police presence floods Miami-Dade neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A heavy police presence gathered late Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of NW 108th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade in response to what Local 10 News has learned is a domestic incident.

A SWAT team and fire rescue are among the units that have responded to the active scene.

Neighbors said there have been previous calls to the home where authorities have responded, but officials have not released further details.

Parts of the road have been blocked, preventing traffic from passing through.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.