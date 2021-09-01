Clear icon
Miami police search for missing man with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 39-year-old man who they said has been missing since Tuesday.

According to authorities, Omar Brockington was last seen in the area of 1128 NW Seventh Ave. in Overtown.

He was wearing a black shirt, black and red shorts and black and red shoes.

Police say Brockington has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

