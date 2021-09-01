Clear icon
Student detained as deputies investigate threat at charter school in Lauderdale Lakes

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that deputies have detained a student at Central Charter School in Lauderdale Lakes related to a threat that was made against the school.

Sky 10 was above the school at 4525 North State Road 7 around 9:30 a.m. as a couple of BSO vehicles were parked outside the campus.

No other details about the threat were immediately released.

