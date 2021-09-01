Tamarac commission votes to fire city manager following arrest on felony charge

TAMARAC, Fla. – Tamarac City Manager Michael Cernech has been fired, with cause.

Mayor Michelle Gomez was seeking a motion to suspend Cernech without pay, but she was outvoted four-to-one by commissions.

The vote took place during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Cernech’s firing comes just days after he turned himself into authorities and was arrested. He is accused of playing a role in a plot to extort nearly $3.5 million from a Florida developer.

The interim city manager will be Kathleen Gunn, who was previously Cernech’s assistant.

Cernech is currently under house arrest. He is facing a felony charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering.