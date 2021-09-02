Man accused of vandalizing several surfaces across Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A man accused of vandalizing properties across Coral Gables has been arrested.

According to Coral Gables Police, a 27-year-old man is responsible for several vandalism incidents in the “City Beautiful.”

The suspect is 27-year-old Hector Lombillo, who remains behind bars as of Thursday afternoon.

Lombillo is accused of targeting the home of a girlfriend’s ex-roommate and other neighbors along the 1200 block of Alhambra Circle. Here, surveillance video shows him spray painting vehicles.

Evidence taken at the multiple scenes also reveals he broke windshields and even wrote “MS13,” the name of an infamous international criminal gang, on several surfaces.

Lombillo was also caught at Publix carrying a can of spray paint while wearing a yellow vest, boots, and a cap.

Police say he spray painted “MS13″ at this Publix, as well.

Later, police say be broke the windows of Latin American Cafe on 57th Avenue because he was “unhappy with a breakfast order.” It was tis incident that led to police catching up to him, and ultimately, his arrest.

Ad

Now, he remains behind bars.

Coral Gables Police Detective Raiza Mardis was the detective assigned to the case not long after nabbing a different suspect in a case of anti-semitic vandalism. She earned “Officer of the Quarter” for it.

“So, an attempt was made to speak to him, but he refused to talk to me,” says Mardis. “Right now, we’re working with his mother.”

He is currently being held on a $14,500 bond. Police are working with his family to get him the help that he needs, as mental health may be a factor in this case.