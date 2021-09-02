Miami police seek multiple people who fled the scene of fatal hit-and-run crash

MIAMI – Miami police released surveillance video Thursday that they hope will help lead them to the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this year. Police are also searching for those who were with the driver at the time, and who also fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Feb. 13 at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find three vehicles that had been involved in a crash, including a 1996 Chevy Impala, a 2017 Infiniti and a 2009 Toyota Camry.

According to detectives, the driver of the Infiniti was heading north on Northwest Seventh Avenue at a high rate of speed when he crashed the car at the intersection with the Impala that was heading east on Northwest 36th Street. The Impala split in half and the driver was ejected from the car.

Police said the momentum of the crash also pushed the Impala into the path of the Camry, which was heading west.

Ad

According to authorities, the driver of the Infiniti jumped out of the car and fled the scene.

They said he returned to the scene, however, a short time later with some accomplices who were seen on video rummaging through his car before they once again fled the scene.

The driver of the Impala, identified as Lester Gomez, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or his accomplices is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 305-603-6525.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.