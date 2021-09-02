Severe storms rolling through South Florida flood Miami streets

MIAMI – A flash flood advisory was in effect for parts of Miami-Dade County on Thursday. Heavy rains came down, leaving some flooding in the Brickell area off of South Miami Avenue and 10th Street.

Some vehicles were disabled by the flooding and could be seen on parts of 10th Street. The wake from passing cars also threatened to push into some local businesses.

Vacuum trucks helped to relieve the storm drains of debris, making it easier for the unwanted water to drain from the roadways in the early evening hours.

Peter Galadeta, a delivery driver in the area, said he was making his rounds when the storms started. He didn’t think the water was that deep until he tried to drive through. By then, it was too late.

“I got stuck. It was about two feet of water.” said Gadaleta.

While some drivers were more fortunate, with higher vehicles like trucks and SUV’s, it was a lower sports car, like a Jaguar that had no chance of making it through the flooding.

Ad

Sky 10 captured images of several vehicles stalled out on the flooded roadways near the Adrienne Arsht Center in Downtown Miami, just before rush hour, at 5 p.m. More water also filled the streets of Little Havana.

Forecasters say about one to three inches doused parts of Miami-Dade County, beginning at about 3 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid flooded areas, because there’s no telling how deep the flood water can be.

For the hourly weather forecast and the live radar, visit the Local10.com weather page.