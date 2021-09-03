Teenage boy shot at apartment building’s parking lot in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was shot several times on Thursday night in Broward County’s city of Lauderhill.

Officers surrounded the Lauderhill Point apartments at 3116 NW 19 St., and investigators were canvassing the scene for witnesses. The bullets also damaged a car and detectives were collecting evidence inside.

Detectives are investigating a shooting on Thursday night in Lauderhill. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

According to Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, the teenager was standing in the parking lot when gunfire erupted.

The teenager’s condition was serious and he is getting treatment at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, according to Santiago.

Santiago is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.