Woman arrested after fleeing from troopers on I-95, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Friday morning after she failed to stop for troopers who were trying to pull over her vehicle, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the woman was suspected of being impaired while driving north on Interstate 95 near the Golden Glades Interchange.

Camacho said troopers “conducted a PIT maneuver” and were able to disable the fleeing vehicle. A PIT maneuver is a tactic authorities sometimes use when pursuing vehicles, which causes the car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 6:45 a.m. as the driver was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Camacho did not immediately say what led troopers to believe the woman was impaired or whether they confirmed she was under the influence of alcohol or any drugs.

Her identity has not yet been released.