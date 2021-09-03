Partly Cloudy icon
79º
wplg logo

Local News

Woman arrested after fleeing from troopers on I-95, authorities say

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
Photo does not have a caption

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Friday morning after she failed to stop for troopers who were trying to pull over her vehicle, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the woman was suspected of being impaired while driving north on Interstate 95 near the Golden Glades Interchange.

Camacho said troopers “conducted a PIT maneuver” and were able to disable the fleeing vehicle. A PIT maneuver is a tactic authorities sometimes use when pursuing vehicles, which causes the car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 6:45 a.m. as the driver was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Camacho did not immediately say what led troopers to believe the woman was impaired or whether they confirmed she was under the influence of alcohol or any drugs.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email