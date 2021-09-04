Miami drug deal gone wrong: Murder suspect survives shooting; brother, step-brother die, police say

Officers arrested Shamauri Miner, 28, on Thursday in Miami. He is facing charges in a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

MIAMI – When officers were recently investigating a fatal shooting in Miami’s Liberty City, they reported finding a 2-year-old girl chewing on a black and mild cigar inside a parked white Mercedes-Benz.

The girl was behind the passenger-side seat, which had a black AR-15 rifle. She was next to a 1-year-old boy who was behind a driver’s seat that had blood. They were alone and not in car seats.

The children were related to Shamauri Miner, 28, who was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday, and Shariff Miner Jr., who died during the shooting on Wednesday at the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street. He was 31.

According to Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, the shooting was related to a drug deal gone wrong. It also involved the Miner brothers’ step-brother Sheldon Finley, Jr., who also died in the shooting.

Finley, who was unarmed, had $10,000 in cash and a “bookie” ticket, police said. He was 33.

Shamauri Miner suffered a gunshot wound to the hand that night and told a social worker at the hospital that he was defending himself from a robber, according to the arrest report. Detectives arrested him at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday night.

Officers seized a green Glock 23 and a black Glock 19 and casings. They also collected evidence from a parked Nissan Maxima. Shamauri Miner is being held without bond. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and child neglect.

