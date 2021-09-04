Out-of-control cart crashes into column at Miami International Airport injuring at least 2

At least two people were injured on Friday at Miami International Airport.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Lorena Valdivia said she was working at La Carreta, a popular Cuban restaurant at Miami International Airport’s Concourse D, when she heard a loud “BANG!” and people yelling, “Run! Run!”

An out-of-control blue cart was causing chaos about 1:30 p.m. on Friday after the driver lost control, ran over a woman, and crashed into a column. According to Laura Masvidal, a spokeswoman for American Airlines, a piece of luggage fell on the accelerator of an Envoy wheelchair cart.

Valdivia said she also saw a woman and a girl in the cart asking for help after the crash.

“The girl sitting in it was yelling, ‘My wrist! My wrist!’ and her leg was pressed up against the column,” Valdivia said. “We were all handing people water, talking to them, calming them down.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to Concourse D and took two of the injured to nearby hospitals. Others injured, including the driver, received attention at the airport.

Ad

LOCATION