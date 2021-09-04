Speeding Tesla crashes into Florida home, killing two

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Two people have died after a Tesla crashed into a Florida home.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old driver was speeding Friday night, when he missed a stop sign and hit a curb before crashing into the Palm Harbor home.
Authorities say a 69-year-old woman who lived there was killed.
A passenger in the car later died at the hospital.
FHP spokesman Sergeant Steve Gaskins says the car was not on autopilot.
The driver and two other passengers were seriously injured.
