Speeding Tesla crashes into Florida home, killing two

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The U.S. government's road safety agency has added another fatality, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, involving a Tesla to the list of crashes it is probing due to the use of partially automated driving systems. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Two people have died after a Tesla crashed into a Florida home.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old driver was speeding Friday night, when he missed a stop sign and hit a curb before crashing into the Palm Harbor home.

Authorities say a 69-year-old woman who lived there was killed.

A passenger in the car later died at the hospital.

FHP spokesman Sergeant Steve Gaskins says the car was not on autopilot.

The driver and two other passengers were seriously injured.