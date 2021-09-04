Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Miami

Police responded to reports of a woman shot in Miami, possibly at this Goodwill store.

MIAMI – Police are investigating a shooting in Miami.

It happened Saturday just after 12 p.m. in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 21st Terrace, possibly inside or outside the Goodwill store at that location.

According to City of Miami police, officers responded to a call that a woman had been shot.

The woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue, police said.

There was no update on her condition.

According to police, officers initially detained two people, but both were later taken home.

Officers did not say whether they were seeking any other suspects or persons of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.