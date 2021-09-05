Dead body found next to Pompano Beach gas station

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities made a deadly discovery in Broward County, prompting an investigation.
Deputies are working to find out how a dead body ended up near a dumpster in Pompano Beach.
Authorities said someone found the body between the Solo gas station and the AM-PM Food Store located off West Sample Road.
Deputies taped off a large area and covered the body with a yellow tarp.
The identity of the body has not been released by authorities as their investigation continues.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.