Dead body found next to Pompano Beach gas station

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Pompano Beach
Deputies investigating dead body found in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities made a deadly discovery in Broward County, prompting an investigation.

Deputies are working to find out how a dead body ended up near a dumpster in Pompano Beach.

Authorities said someone found the body between the Solo gas station and the AM-PM Food Store located off West Sample Road.

Deputies taped off a large area and covered the body with a yellow tarp.

The identity of the body has not been released by authorities as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

