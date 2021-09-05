Driver destroys glass window at Plantation Dunkin’ Donuts after trying to reverse back into drive-thru

Driver backs into window at Dunkin' Donuts in Plantation after leaving drive-thru

PLANTATION, Fla. – A South Florida driver’s attempt at getting some Sunday morning donuts took a turn for the worse when he left the drive-thru without part of his order.

The driver decided to back his car up, back into the drive-thru lane, when he went crashing into a window.

It happened at the Dunkin’ Donuts on West Sunrise Boulevard and North University Drive in Plantation.

Customers arriving later in the morning were not happy to see the restaurant had since been closed due to the damage.

“I think it’s reckless. And as a result, I now have to find another Dunkin’ and get to work in 20 minutes,” said customer Rob Kennish.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday as Hazekiah Orowale was behind the wheel of his Honda Accord.

“It was a freak accident,” Orowale said. “I’m shocked the way it happened.”

Orowale told Local 10 News’ Madeleine Wright he had just picked up a dozen sorted doughnuts at the drive-thru for his fellow church members, but as he pulled away, he realized the cashier forgot to give him a bag.

Instead of driving around the whole building to go back to the drive-thru, he backed up to try to talk to her again, but due to the awkward angle, he says he misjudged the distance to the building.

“I just reversed for just a second. Bam! I had the glass door shatter. I heard the screaming inside,” he said.

No one was hurt in the crash and his car only sustained minor damage, but the Dunkin’ Donuts would remain closed until a technician could fix the glass.

“Absolutely very, very sorry about that,” Orowale said. “It is what it is. I feel terrible.”