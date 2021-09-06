Man dies after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami Dade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting on Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting was at Northwest Eighth Street, between Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 10th Terrace.

According to Lt. DeAnna Greenlaw, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, officers found the man unconscious on the roadway after being shot at.

The male victim was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“Every effort was made on scene to save the victim’s life,” Greenlaw wrote. “He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and pronounced dead.”

Relatives who were outside of the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale identified the victim as Emmanuel St. Vil Derisse.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News reporters Andrea Torres and Parker Branton contributed to this report.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.