Man fatally struck by two vehicles while crossing I-75 in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A man has been fatally struck on I-75 in Northwest Miami-Dade earlier this morning.

According to police, at around 5:30 a.m., a man, who is believed to be homeless, was walking across I-75 northbound lanes when he was struck by two vehicles just past NW 138th Street on-ramp.

Both vehicles stayed on scene and were seen talking to troopers.

#BREAKING: @FHPMiami investigating after man was hit and killed by multiple cars while walking on I-75 NB near NW 138th Street in #Hialeah. At least two cars involved, both drivers stayed on scene. Unclear why victim was walking on highway. Three NB lanes blocked. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HKtbxCMcOE — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) September 6, 2021

At around 6: 30 a.m., the victim’s body was still on scene covered by a yellow tarp.

Traffic was not severely impacted, according to witnesses and Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly on the scene, as it is a holiday weekend.

However, police told Local 10 News they may shut down all northbound lanes soon for body removal. However, this hasn’t happened yet.