Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wplg logo

Local News

Man fatally struck by two vehicles while crossing I-75 in Northwest Miami-Dade

Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Man fatally struck on I-75.
Man fatally struck on I-75. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A man has been fatally struck on I-75 in Northwest Miami-Dade earlier this morning.

According to police, at around 5:30 a.m., a man, who is believed to be homeless, was walking across I-75 northbound lanes when he was struck by two vehicles just past NW 138th Street on-ramp.

Both vehicles stayed on scene and were seen talking to troopers.

At around 6: 30 a.m., the victim’s body was still on scene covered by a yellow tarp.

Traffic was not severely impacted, according to witnesses and Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly on the scene, as it is a holiday weekend.

However, police told Local 10 News they may shut down all northbound lanes soon for body removal. However, this hasn’t happened yet.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Lopez-Alvar is a Miami-born and raised journalist and TV personality covering South Florida and beyond for Local10.com.

email

twitter

instagram