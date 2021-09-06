Ongoing pandemic not keeping partygoers from having fun on Labor Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Despite the daily surge in new cases of COVID-19, many have chosen to travel this Labor Day weekend and hit the streets, and beaches, of South Florida.

Even amid a pandemic, and near-record heat, people are still out having fun and enjoying the fruits of their labor.

“You can’t stay in the house, living like a hermit,” said Ashlee Harris, who is in town from Pittsburgh.

Some tourists are still taking some precautions.

“When we eat, we make sure that we’re eating outside,” said visitor Judith Kcasc.

Growing crowds have been a constant at Big City Tavern in Las Olas, but not the size typically seen for the holiday.

“I was kind of anticipating it being a little bit busier than this, but I also haven’t been down to the beach to see how that’s going,” said John Owoc, who lives on Las Olas.