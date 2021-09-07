Car burglars caught on surveillance video in Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood

Homeowner fed up after criminals caught on camera breaking into cars

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Home surveillance cameras in a Broward County neighborhood captured some suspected car thieves looking for a place to hide.

A Lauderdale Lakes homeowner couldn’t believe what he saw on his outdoor cameras, and he told Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez that something needs to be done about the crime in his neighborhood.

Frank Francois said his Ring camera sent an alert to his phone at around 5 a.m.

Three suspected car burglars caught on camera jumping a fence into his yard when they apparently thought someone was watching them. They leave shortly after, with one rummaging through a car and trying the door handle of another.

It’s a problem Francois said has happened before, saying he also often hears sirens and even the occasional gunfire.

He plans to move, frustrated with the constant crime.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the thieves or has information on the crime is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.