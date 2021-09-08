Suspects caught using Surfside victims’ stolen identities to shop at mall

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Law enforcement and prosecutors have taken multiple people into custody Wednesday in connection with the stolen identities of the victims of the Surfside condo collapse.

According to sources, the suspects took the identities of seven people who either died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium or survived.

They were able to get names and dates of births from news reports, sources say, and are caught on audio opening up debit cards in victims’ names.

Surveillance video shows the suspects using the stolen identities shopping at a department store in the Aventura Mall, purchasing items including a high-price designer purse.

The Miami-Dade state attorney is expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday detailing the arrests, and videos and audio will be released.

Local 10 News first reported on these crimes back in July.

“I can’t wait to put a face to these deeds right now, and I think all of South Florida is eager to see who would do something like this,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said at the time. “What kind of person would do something like this? ... I wouldn’t want to be that person right now.”

