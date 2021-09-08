Investigation ongoing after man found shot in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Broward County that happened early Tuesday evening.

According to the Broward Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a possible shooting at 6:41 p.m. on the 900 block of East Commercial Blvd in Oakland Park.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital by Oakland Park Fire Rescue, but his condition is unknown.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting continues.

Police did not say whether they were seeking any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.