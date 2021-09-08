Partly Cloudy icon
81º
wplg logo

Local News

Investigation ongoing after man found shot in Oakland Park

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Oakland Park, Broward County, Crime
Man shot in Oakland Park, deputies investigating
Man shot in Oakland Park, deputies investigating

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Broward County that happened early Tuesday evening.

According to the Broward Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a possible shooting at 6:41 p.m. on the 900 block of East Commercial Blvd in Oakland Park.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital by Oakland Park Fire Rescue, but his condition is unknown.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting continues.

Police did not say whether they were seeking any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter