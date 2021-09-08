South Plantation High School evacuated due to bomb threat

PLANTATION, Fla. – Students and staff members were evacuated from South Plantation High School Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was received, possibly from overseas, authorities confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Broward County Public Schools confirmed that the school at 1300 SW 54th Ave. received the bomb threat around 9:40 a.m.

She said students were evacuated to the athletic field while authorities investigated the threat.

According to Plantation police, the phone call was possibly made from overseas and was possibly a hoax.

They said students and staff members will be allowed to reenter the building once the all clear is given.